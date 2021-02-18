Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.69

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as high as $18.13. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 214,130 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

