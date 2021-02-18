Needham & Company LLC Boosts nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $45.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 9,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,788. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,989,000 after buying an additional 484,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after buying an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

