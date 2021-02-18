Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,921 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

