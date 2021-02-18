Nelnet (NNI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NNI opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

Get Nelnet alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.