Neo Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $43.40 or 0.00084495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00445630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00059101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00075728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00081787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.00413729 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00175087 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

