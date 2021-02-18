NeoPhotonics (NPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NPTN opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $645.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

