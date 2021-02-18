NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $98.13 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $98.13 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00415994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00083811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00420828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00028305 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

