Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and $1.01 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,204.64 or 0.99873230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00116646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000528 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

