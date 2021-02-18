Nestree Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

