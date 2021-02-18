NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,998,458 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,123,400 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up approximately 1.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 12.53% of NetApp worth $1,854,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

