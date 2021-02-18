Netbox Coin Price Reaches $0.0315 on Major Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $48,911.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00084845 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00229877 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00017433 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,484,306 coins and its circulating supply is 77,088,002 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.