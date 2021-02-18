NetEase (NTES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

