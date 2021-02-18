Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $1.20. Netlist shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,398,097 shares traded.

NLST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $242.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

