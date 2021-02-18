Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX) (ASX:NWL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX) (ASX:NWL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$7.73.
About Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX)
Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.