Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $155.85 million and $3.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00437790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00083675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00081722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.07 or 0.00417180 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 156,124,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,124,340 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

