New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNR opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

