Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading 5.7% Higher

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.23. 1,258,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 862,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4,446.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 118,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

