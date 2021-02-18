Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $630,352.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00416606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00058867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00083453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00081579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.00414549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00028023 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

