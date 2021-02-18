Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.37. 1,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,414. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

