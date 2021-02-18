NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 79,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.