NEXT (NET) Market Cap Hits $10.54 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $48,786.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.00437843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.