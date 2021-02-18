NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.40 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for $71.43 or 0.00137903 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 115.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.00384113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00060414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00079569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00085097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00082721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.93 or 0.00426543 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00175091 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

