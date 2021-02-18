Nielsen (NLSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Nielsen to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NLSN opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.
About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.
