Nielsen (NLSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Nielsen to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NLSN opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.