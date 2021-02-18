NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.64. 127,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.