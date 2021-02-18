Nikola (NKLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Nikola has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

