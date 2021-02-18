Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $59.27 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,105.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,946.45 or 0.03735607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $228.89 or 0.00439275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $709.26 or 0.01361208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.61 or 0.00492479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.68 or 0.00465744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00328468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00028779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,051,814,714 coins and its circulating supply is 7,308,064,714 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.