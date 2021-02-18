NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $54.43. 1,748,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 105,863,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

