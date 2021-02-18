Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,456 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $239.91 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

