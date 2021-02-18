Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 27,043 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $179.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $954,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $5,808,722. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

