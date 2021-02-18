Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,393 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.