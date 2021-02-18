Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 60.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $415.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

