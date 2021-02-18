Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,083 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 45,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

