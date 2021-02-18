Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.03 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,863,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 121.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

