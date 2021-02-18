Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.40 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $585.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

