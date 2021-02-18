Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Target by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $193.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

