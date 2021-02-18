Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $198.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

