Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,554 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

