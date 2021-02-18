Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 7,060 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 799,738 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

