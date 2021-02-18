Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 766 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $694.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $717.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

