Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $297.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

