nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of LASR stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 2.68.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
