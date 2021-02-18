nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

