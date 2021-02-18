nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at DA Davidson

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LASR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of LASR opened at $40.85 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

