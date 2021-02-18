Noel R. Wallace Sells 2,961 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,288. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,265.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 231,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

