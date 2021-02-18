NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits Market Cap of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00872245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.51 or 0.04922889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017380 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

