Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

NYSE NOMD opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

