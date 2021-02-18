Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nomad Foods by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

