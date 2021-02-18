Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.
Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
