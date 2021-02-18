Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.21

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.58 ($0.05). Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.36 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,344,790 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 272,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

