Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,009. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.