Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.11. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 87,308 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Noranda Income Fund from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

