Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Down 8.1%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 5,300,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,880,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $487.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

